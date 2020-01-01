Have been disproportionately rewarded for the work I’ve done, says Bill Gates

“I think the rich should pay more than they currently do, and that includes Melinda and me,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote in his year-end blog published on December 30.

While we were making plans for New Year's eve, Gates was thinking about "how we can make our tax system fairer". Gates has been pushing for fairer tax system for years.

"It was nearly two decades ago that my dad and I started calling for an increase in the federal estate tax and for an estate tax in our home state of Washington, which has the most regressive tax system in the country," wrote Gates in his blog.

According to Gates, inequality in America in terms of the country's tax system came at the forefront in 2019 and will be top of mind for many in 2020.

The wealth gap is growing, Gates noted, adding that the distance between the top and bottom incomes in the United States is much greater than it was 50 years ago.

"A few people end up with a great deal—I’ve been disproportionately rewarded for the work I’ve done—while many others who work just as hard struggle to get by," he writes. Therefore, Gates says he supports a tax system in which those with more money pay higher taxes.

"Although I mostly spend my time talking about the issues I’m really focused on—global health, education, and climate change—I get asked about taxes a lot. I understand why it comes up so often; I’m a natural focal point for this debate," Gates added.