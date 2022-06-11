Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon’s five success tips for interns

Every year, thousands of young college students apply for an internship position at Goldman Sachs and after their graduation, the world-renowned investment banking firm offers a two-year analyst position to those who emerge as successful interns. However, the competition for an internship position at Goldman Sachs is so intense that only 1.57 percent of the applicants get the opportunity to work as interns.

This year, Goldman Sachs has hired 3,700 interns at its US-based offices out of the 2,36,000 people who applied for the position from across the world. Welcoming the new interns, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shared an e-mail, an excerpt of which has been accessed by CNBC, which underlined the five traits that Solomon thinks are crucial for success in this day and age.

Here are his five success tips:

Long-sightedness: In his e-mail, Solomon says that there will be challenging days and “bumps on the road” but the important thing is to keep going and enjoy the ride.

Entrepreneurial spirit: Like an entrepreneur, one should learn to recognise and fix gaps to improve the efficiency of a business. Here, communication also plays a pivotal role. Solomon advises the interns to talk to their teammates regularly and understand how they can contribute to the firm. He says “pitching in” is the quickest way to learn more about the firm and its business.

Balancing innovative ways with cherished values: Solomon tells the interns that it is important to match steps with times and find new ways to serve clients and customers. However, it is also important to not abandon the cherished principles and values of the firm.

Listen to customers: The CEO wants his interns to listen and appreciate the needs of the customers. He asks the interns to ask questions from customers to understand what they are seeking. If professionals have a clear objective, they have a better shot at reaching the right solution. Moreover, Solomon asks his interns to always appreciate their customers for giving them time. All customers should feel that they were heard.

All work and no play make Jack a dull boy: While Solomon has underlined the importance of striving for professional excellence, he also asked his interns to develop a hobby outside of work and carve out some time for it. He says that passion helps a person stay motivated and thus, people should take out time to do what they want to do. Pursuing a hobby excites and stimulates people, he said.

According to Solomon, following these five steps will help an intern “make the most out of their time at the firm”.