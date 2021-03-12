Gautam Adani logs biggest wealth surge in 2021, edges past world’s richest Updated : March 12, 2021 06:48 PM IST There has been a lot of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate His net worth has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 so far to around $50 billion ($4,970 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index Published : March 12, 2021 06:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply