  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entrepreneurship

Gautam Adani logs biggest wealth surge in 2021, edges past world’s richest

Updated : March 12, 2021 06:48 PM IST

There has been a lot of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate
His net worth has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 so far to around $50 billion ($4,970 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Gautam Adani logs biggest wealth surge in 2021, edges past world’s richest
Published : March 12, 2021 06:48 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Industrial production shrinks 1.6% in January

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies to launch IPO on March 17; price band fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Perpetual bond circular: Expect some moderation in the norms issued by SEBI, says Birla Sun Life’s Balasubramanian

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement