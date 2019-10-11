Business
Forbes India Rich List 2019: Byju Raveendran becomes the youngest entrant
Updated : October 11, 2019 05:45 PM IST
Byju's tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY18-19 and also turned profitable on a full-year basis.
Online education startup has raised $150 million from investors led by Qatar Investment Authority.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more