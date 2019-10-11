Forbes India Rich List 2019: Byju Raveendran becomes the youngest entrant

Byju Raveendran, the 38-year-old founder of fast-growing edtech unicorn Byju’s, is the newest and youngest face on the rich list released by Forbes India this year. His net worth stands at $1.91 billion.

Online education startup has raised $150 million (approximately Rs 1,028.61 crore) from investors led by Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar.

Byju's tripled its revenue to Rs 1,430 crore in FY18-19 and also turned profitable on a full-year basis.

The company has already crossed Rs 200 crore in monthly revenue and is estimating a revenue of over Rs 3,000 crore this year.

Apart from him, the other new faces on the Forbes list include Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal of Delhi-headquartered Haldiram Snacks, Rajesh Mehra of Jaquar and Samprada Singh of Alkem Laboratories.

Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the Forbes list of richest Indians for the 12th year in a row as his net worth increased to $51.4 billion.Another big gainer was infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, who jumps eight spots to No. 2 this year with a net worth of $15.7 billion.