Elon Musk has overtaken Bill Gates as the second richest man in the world, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. According to the list, that ranks the 500 richest people on the planet, the Tesla co-founder’s net worth soared to $127.9 billion.

Musk, who was ranked 35th in January, added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year owing to the recent surge in the share value of Tesla which is now close to half a trillion dollars. Musk also has stakes in other ventures including SpaceX.

The fall of Gates, who has a net worth of $ 127.7 billion, to the third position owes a lot to the large donations he made for charity, especially through Bill Gates foundation.

The latest list has Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the top with a net worth of $182 billion. The top ten positions are dominated by US-based tech giants such as Facebook’s Mark Zukerberg. Eight of the ten richest men hail from the US with France’s Bernard Arnault (fourth) and Mukesh Ambani (tenth) being the only exceptions.