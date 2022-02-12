Coach Soch: Inspirations & ideas to where?

To question is to think. To think is to introspect. To introspect is to seek. To seek is to be aware. To be aware is when the journey begins. Dreams and ambitions are what make an entrepreneur tick, and to drive themselves and their teams to strive harder in the road towards potential success. Dreams and ambitions are what make an entrepreneur tick, and to drive themselves and their teams to strive harder in the road towards potential success.

As an entrepreneur or leader, you are familiar with these: your notebook is full of doodling or notes; your whiteboard is full of scribbled ideas; your head is full of more ideas; your mind is bursting with more possibilities. And yet, you feel something is missing.

To me, ideas are worth nothing unless executed. They are just a multiplier. Execution is worth millions.

- Steve Jobs

Coming up with ideas is a good start; getting those ideas to work effectively is where even the smartest leaders hit a roadblock.

Your list of ideas might be many pages long, but how do you know for sure if any of them are worth putting into action?

Sometimes having a poor idea but executing it well can still result in success.

Are you sure that your ideas are useful or executable?

How will you start executing them into reality?

Do you always feel that your idea is perfect, and yet have that niggling feeling that something is amiss?

Is there anything as an old or new idea?

Is it wrong to copy an existing idea and tweak it for your team?

Is it okay in finding inspiration in what already exists, especially if it has worked well and has a proven success record ?

As you already know or heard or even tried--execution is your main step, for it determines if your idea can grow to its fullest potential.

Be innovative from the start, and consider the idea’s different elements one by one.

What makes your idea unique? Tackle that, and make it your focus.

From ideas to plans, to action plans

Ideas, the way they seem in your head, may not appear the same as they do in an Excel spreadsheet or PowerPoint presentation.

Not all of us are good with spreadsheets. Not all of us are great with mind-maps. Some of us love our doodling and writing mini notes.

Create your own method to turn your ideas into something concrete. This way, you can identify the weak areas that may become obstacles later down the road.

Break down your idea into a step-by-step action plan.

Add timelines and other resource plans (including HR, finance around it). You will soon end up with a business plan!

Testing the plans

Talk to people who can provide fresh perspectives. Call a family member or friend who can provide their thoughts, and honest feedback.

With those inputs, work on your plan and present it back to them. Even if they aren’t well informed about your idea’s sectoral impact or understanding of that sector, you might be surprised by their insight and wisdom.

Once your idea is fleshed out enough, it is time to test the waters and see how it holds up. Develop the beta version of your concept, and test it out.

Don’t worry about focusing all your energies on having the perfect idea.

That will not distract you from attempting that idea into action.

Additionally, having too many good ideas will limit your ability to execute one good idea well.

All it takes is one good not-so-perfect idea, much introspection, testing it on a target audience and lots of hard work. Yet there are no guarantees in life!

Thank you, ABBA, for the wonderful words :

I have a dream, a fantasy

To help me through, reality

And my destination, makes it worth the while

Pushin' through the darkness, still another mile

My best wishes to you in your aspirations, ambitions, dreams. Enjoy the journey.