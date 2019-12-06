Blue Star MD B Thiagarajan reveals the secret to leadership

How does one gain leadership in one's field? If you ask this question to ten people, you will probably end up with 10 different answers. The fact is if all of us knew the answer, all of us would be leaders in our fields. So really, what is the secret to leadership? B Thiagarajan, MD of Blue Star, a leading air conditioning company, answered the million-dollar question.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on the channel's 20th anniversary on Friday, Thiagarajan revealed that the two lessons to his "leadership journey" are: Being optimistic and looking at trends rather than events.

"My mentor in Blue Star has been our Chairman Emeritus, Mr Suneel Advani. As I reflect my journey over the past 20 years, both CNBC-TV18 and Mr Suneel Advani taught me 2 invaluable lessons that shaped my own personal leadership journey:

2. Looking at trends rather than events.

"In 1999, I was a General Manager in Blue Star and over the past 20 years, I have relied upon CNBC-TV18 in the television medium," he added.