Bill Gates' 5 favourite books from 2019 that you must read to start 2020 on a good note

Yet again, it's time to look back at a year which is about to end, and evaluate how productive or unproductive it was for us. Those who have accomplished enough, good job! Those who feel the year was a waste, worry not, you still have about 13 days. You may ask: what can one achieve in a mere 13 days? Well, certainly finish a bunch of great books.

If you are someone who loves reading, consider Bill Gates' — what he calls — "solid choices" to wrap up your 2019 or start 2020 on a good note. Here's a bunch of his favourite books from 2019 that he recommends and how he describes the authors' work:

An American Marriage, by Tayari Jones

The novel "tells the story of a black couple in the South whose marriage gets torn apart by a horrible incident of injustice. Jones is such a good writer that she manages to make you empathize with both of her main characters, even after one makes a difficult decision. The subject matter is heavy but thought-provoking, and I got sucked into Roy and Celestial’s tragic love story."

These Truths, by Jill Lepore

" Lepore has pulled off the seemingly impossible in her latest book: covering the entire history of the United States in just 800 pages. She’s made a deliberate choice to make diverse points of view central to the narrative, and the result is the most honest and unflinching account of the American story I’ve ever read. Even if you’ve read a lot about US history, I’m confident you will learn something new from These Truths."

Growth, by Vaclav Smil

"As always, I don’t agree with everything Smil says, but he remains one of the best thinkers out there at documenting the past and seeing the big picture."

Prepared, by Diane Tavenner

"As any parent knows, preparing your kids for life after high school is a long and sometimes difficult journey. Tavenner—who created a network of some of the best performing schools in the nation—has put together a helpful guidebook about how to make that process as smooth and fruitful as possible. Along the way, she shares what she’s learned about teaching kids not just what they need to get into college, but how to live a good life."

Why We Sleep, by Matthew Walker