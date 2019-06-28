Behind this successful woman is a man — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reveals how her husband helped grow Biocon
Updated : June 28, 2019 05:33 PM IST
The 66-year old billionaire entrepreneur, who has been affectionately called "India's biotech queen" in the media, first met John in 1990s when he had come to Bangalore to visit the headquarters of Madura Coats.
After nearly seven years of dating, they decided to get married and the event coincided with an opportunity for Biocon to buy back its shares from Unilever and become totally independent.
