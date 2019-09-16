#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

Balancing Act: How Rohini Nilekani juggled motherhood and career pressures

Updated : September 16, 2019 01:56 PM IST

Rohini entered philanthropy two decades ago when she began providing financial support for young girls.
Today, her philanthropy is at work across Indian society, through the Akshara Foundation, which makes education accessible in government-run primary schools; Arghyam, which supports organizations in groundwater and sanitation; and other initiatives in governance, independent media, and the arts.
Balancing Act: How Rohini Nilekani juggled motherhood and career pressures
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

August WPI unchanged from July at 1.08%

August WPI unchanged from July at 1.08%

Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues

Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV