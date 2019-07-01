#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

AM Naik is L&T’s longest serving boss, but did you know he was once rejected by the engineering company?

Updated : July 01, 2019 01:10 PM IST

Naik, then a fresh engineering graduate from Birla Vishwakarma Mahavidyalaya in Gujarat, didn’t make the cut because L&T preferred to hire IITians.
So he joined a small company called Nestler Boiler where he quickly rose up the ranks to head a contingent of 350 workers.
However, after the company changed hands from a Parsi to a Gujarati family, Naik realised his growth would be stifled and so he decided to walk.
AM Naik is L&T’s longest serving boss, but did you know he was once rejected by the engineering company?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV