AM Naik is L&T’s longest serving boss, but did you know he was once rejected by the engineering company

Updated : July 01, 2019 07:45 AM IST

Naik, then a fresh engineering graduate from Birla Vishwakarma Mahavidyalaya in Gujarat, didn’t make the cut because L&T preferred to hire IITians.
So he joined a small company called Nestler Boiler where he quickly rose up the ranks to head a contingent of 350 workers.
However, after the company changed hands from a Parsi to a Gujarati family, Naik realised his growth would be stifled and so he decided to walk.
