AM Naik is L&T’s longest serving boss, but did you know he was once rejected by the engineering company

Anil Manibhai Naik, popularly known as AM Naik, wasn’t always a top dog in India's technology and engineering space.

In fact, when the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) patriarch first applied for a job at the multinational conglomerate, he failed to land one.

Naik, then a fresh engineering graduate from Birla Vishwakarma Mahavidyalaya in Gujarat, didn’t make the cut because L&T preferred to hire IITians.

So he joined a small company called Nestler Boiler where he quickly rose up the ranks to head a contingent of 350 workers. However, after the company changed hands from a Parsi to a Gujarati family, Naik realised his growth would be stifled and so he decided to walk.

"I applied, I went and asked one of the L&Tite who was living in our colony and I said I have got this interview from Baker," Naik told CNBC-TV18 in an interview that aired on April 8, 2015. He was referring to ET Baker, the then manager at L&T who hired him.

"'He will never recruit engineers, he takes only practical people ... But before I can give you in writing, we have to go and meet the old man'," the colony friend told Naik, referring to his boss who interviewed Naik.

After a series of questions, mostly involving Naik's prior work experience and educational qualifications, 'the old man' asked him to wait outside the room. Soon it was time to speak to Baker.

"Within another 30 seconds, Baker was out who took me there. Then he was mumbling throughout as we went up on the first floor where Baker’s office was. He told me 'my sunny boy, the old man thinks you are overconfident and therefore he tells me you should start at the junior engineer and not assistant engineer," Naik recalled his conversation with Baker.

"However, while I was going away from Baker's room, what he said is work hard young man. If you do a good job, I will fight with the old man and will get you everything that I have promised to you on your confirmation," said Naik, who joined L&T on March 15, 1965 as a junior engineer at a salary of Rs 670 a month.

The 77-year old rapidly rose to positions of increasing responsibility as he moved from general manager to MD and CEO, leading to his appointment as Chairman and Managing Director on December 29, 2003.

"Basically I delivered, all India people started coming, local primarily because they got justice," he said.

A powerful corporate honcho, Naik was key in building the $20 billion diversified L&T. Under his leadership, L&T expanded its portfolio in diversified fields like defence, nuclear power, aerospace, infrastructure, water and effluent treatment, hydrocarbon, financials services, and new age businesses like information technology and engineering services.

In 2013, he was ranked among the 32nd Best Performing CEO in the world by Harvard Business Review and was the recipient of the Gujarat Garima (Pride of Gujarat - 2009) Award in 2009.

In 2019, he received the Padma Bhushan Award, one of India’s highest civilian honours, for his pioneering work in industrial and technology fields.