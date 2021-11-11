Zoya Akhtar to direct Netflix's live-action musical film 'The Archies'

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is set to collaborate with streamer Netflix for a live-action musical film based on Archie Comics character Archie Andrews.

Netflix is partnering with Archie Comics for the film, which has been titled "The Archies" and will be set in 1960s India, the streaming service said in a statement.

Akhtar, the director of critical hits like "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", "Dil Dhadakne Do" and "Gully Boy", will helm the coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The filmmaker previously worked with Netflix when she directed short films for anthology films "Lust Stories" (2018) and "Ghost Stories" (2020).

The new project will be produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti for Tiger Baby as well as Graphic India.

"I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous.

"I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today," Akhtar said.

Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater said he feels proud that the Archie Comics characters and stories continue to resonate with fans globally, especially in India.

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema.

"We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations," he added.

Pratiksha Rao, Director of Films and Licensing at Netflix India, said that the characters, adventures and friendships in Archies have found fans across the world for generations.

"With Archie Comics, Graphic India and Tiger Baby, we have an extraordinary opportunity to recreate the world of Archie comics, this time as a live action musical.

"Zoya has an incredible and unique ability to make stories and the characters in them relatable, making them feel like they are an extension of our own self. We are thrilled to partner with her in bringing to life the world of Archies to fans and our members in India and around the world," Rao said.