The dance number from Jawan has been composed by popular Tamil music director and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled the first song from his much-anticipated film Jawan a nd revealed the release date. The song Zinda Banda has crossed 6 million views on YouTube within just a few hours.

The dance number has also been released as Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi will be playing pivotal roles in the movie. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will make a cameo appearance in the movie.

The energetic dance number, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features Shah Rukh and Sanya Malhotra.

“Presenting… #ZindaBanda!” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.

The movie is going to hit theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the Bollywood superstar revealed.

Fans can’t stop reacting to the peppy dance number and comments appreciating Shah Rukh’s energy and look.

One of the fans said, “SRK's energy is unmatchable man, the charm, the charisma and the positivity he brings on the screen is unimaginable and seeing him doing a proper South Indian masala song is just like a freaking dream.”

“YAY!! Finally, the most awaited song of the month is out. Have you listened to it yet?? If not, do it now. #ZindaBanda,” reacted a second user.

A tweet from the official IMDb account read, “Our hype for #Jawan is more Zinda than ever!”

Amid all the praise, the newly launched song has also got a bunch of criticism.

One user complained, “Below Expectations #ZindaBanda.”

Another said, “Ok a mid-song by Anirudh, expected better than this!! SRK's charm is the only saving grace.”

A third one claimed, “Let's be honest, jhoome jo pathaan was much better.”

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie marks the first collaboration between King Khan and Atlee.