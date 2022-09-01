Zendaya's 26th birthday: Here are some lesser-known facts about the 'Euphoria' actress

By CNBCTV18.com

From grabbing eyeballs with her performance in Disney movies to becoming Hollywood's most sought-after actress, Zendaya Coleman (or just Zendaya) has achieved a lot in less than a decade. Born on September 1, 1996, and brought up in an upper-middle-class family, Zendaya started her career as a model. Soon, she bagged roles in several Disney projects and came into limelight.

In 2020, Zendaya won the Primetime Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role as a teenage drug addict in a popular drama series titled Euphoria. Her recent movies like Spiderman: No Way Home and Dune have enjoyed worldwide success. On her 26th birth anniversary, here are some lesser-known facts about the Hollywood diva:-

– Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman and her first name is inspired by the Shona word 'Tendai,' which means “to give thanks.” Shona is a language spoken by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe.

– Zendaya’s first acting role was in theater. She played one of the witches in Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

– In the initial part of her career, Zendaya appeared in a Sears commercial with Selena Gomez.

– As both of Zendaya’s parents are teachers, her backup career was teaching.

– Zendaya is also a published author. She released a self-help book ‘Between U and Me’ in 2013. It is about pursuing dreams, maintaining friendships, and more.

– In 2015, Barbie modelled a doll after Zendaya’s Academy Awards look. The same look was earlier criticised on E!’s Fashion Police show.

– At the age of just 19, she worked as the United Nations AIDS ambassador. In a video feature, she called upon the youth to get tested for AIDS.

– She is a big-time Harry Potter fan. In several of her interviews, she has talked about her love for Harry Potter movies.