Zendaya and Tom Holland land in Mumbai

Tom Holland had previously mentioned he wanted to visit india. Last year, while promoting his movie Unchartered, Holland said he had a list of places in mind. He had mentioned he was a big fan of the country and he had never gotten a chance to visit. He had said he was grateful for his fans in the country and the sort of support he received.

International movie stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have landed in India. Actors of The Spider Man: No Way Home on Friday were spotted leaving the Mumbai private airport going to their private care.

Tom Holland had previously mentioned he wanted to visit India. Last year, while promoting his movie Unchartered, Holland said he had a list of places in mind. He had mentioned he was a big fan of the country and he had never gotten a chance to visit. He had said he was grateful for his fans in the country and the sort of support he received.

He had said he would love to visit every part of India, including the Taj Mahal.

Holland has also spoken about his love for the Indian cuisine. A few days ago, the two of them were also spotted at an Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom.