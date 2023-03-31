Zendaya and Tom Holland land in Mumbai

Tom Holland had previously mentioned he wanted to visit india. Last year, while promoting his movie Unchartered, Holland said he had a list of places in mind. He had mentioned he was a big fan of the country and he had never gotten a chance to visit. He had said he was grateful for his fans in the country and the sort of support he received.
International movie stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have landed in India. Actors of The Spider Man: No Way Home on Friday were spotted leaving the Mumbai private airport going to their private care.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IT increments this year will be the lowest in a decade — sans 2020, finds survey
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Data Security in BFSI: How to strengthen cybersecurity in the financial services industry
Mar 31, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Protection against flu — we must act now to help strengthen India’s prevention strategy
Mar 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Karnataka Election 2023: Why these Lingayat and Vokkaliga-dominated seats are crucial
Mar 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tom Holland had previously mentioned he wanted to visit India. Last year, while promoting his movie Unchartered, Holland said he had a list of places in mind. He had mentioned he was a big fan of the country and he had never gotten a chance to visit. He had said he was grateful for his fans in the country and the sort of support he received.
He had said he would love to visit every part of India, including the Taj Mahal.
Holland has also spoken about his love for the Indian cuisine. A few days ago, the two of them were also spotted at an Indian restaurant in the United Kingdom.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!