YouTube Vanced app to shut down after Google's legal threat: All you need to know

The YouTube Vanced app, which allowed Android users to watch ad-free YouTube videos without paying a subscription fee, has discontinued its services, after Google issued a cease and desist notice. This is the latest in a series of actions by Google against third-party YouTube apps on the Android Play Store

In a tweet, Vanced said, "Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it's something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years."

While the existing versions of the app will continue to work, it will become outdated in two years or so as Vanced will no longer push any updates. "Currently installed versions will work just fine until they become outdated in two years or so," the company tweeted.

What is YouTube Vanced and why is it shutting down?

YouTube Vanced is (or at least, was) a free-of-cost third-party Android app. People used it as an alternative to the original YouTube app as it blocks ads and offers 'YouTube Premium' features like background play, picture-in--picture, a full dark theme, and the ability to restore 'dislike' counts.

While the reason behind the shutdown of the Vanced app hasn't been made public, a report by The Verge suggests that its developers recently received a cease and desist letter from Google, asking them to remove all references to YouTube. Vanced authorities were asked to remove all links related to YouTube products and even change their app logo. It didn't help that content creators too positioned themselves against the Vanced app, as it undercuts their revenue streams by blocking ads.

Alternatives to Vanced

Vanced's offering is not the only one available on the Play Store -- currently Besides the Vanced YouTube app, two other free apps -- NewPipe and SkyTube -- also allow users to enjoy a premium YouTube experience without a charge. However, their existence may also be well in danger as this isn't the first time Google has taken action against third-party apps.

Last year, Google forced two other free apps -- Groovy Discord music bot and Rythm music bot -- to go offline. Both these apps allowed Discord users to listen to music from YouTube videos.

Also read: Google may soon roll out these amazing features for Android users