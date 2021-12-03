YouTube India’s most popular: Gaming videos outperform, women creators shine

Gaming channels took the lead and women creators stood out in YouTube's list of top videos and creators of 2021. Google's online video sharing and social media platform YouTube in India on Thursday released the index of India's top 10 YouTube channels, topped by Total Gaming, majorly comprised gaming channels like Techno Gamerz, Lokesh Gamer, A_S Gaming, and Gyan Gaming.

“In 2021, gaming levelled up emerging as a rich and diverse ground for storytelling and community building ... In fact, a 5-hour long gaming Livestream of the FreeFire World Series Final in 2021, became one of the most popular videos in India this year," YouTube India said in a statement.

Comedy videos and creators also remained popular throughout the year. YouTube channel Round2Hell’s 40-minute-long horror-comedy zombie apocalypse short film became the #1 trending video.

Comedy videos like TVF’s Aspirants “UPSC – Optional Mein Kya Hai", “The Land of Bigg Boss" by Ajay Nagar (popularly known as Carry Minati), “The Mummy Returns" by Ashish Chanchalani, and “Bhide Jumps Off Balcony" from TV series “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" were among the top 10 trending videos of the year.

Meanwhile, music videos also smashed new records in 2021. Singer Jubin Nautyal’s superhit song “Lut Gaye", starring actor Emraan Hashmi, emerged as the most-watched music video of the year.

Other songs among the top 10 watched music videos in India include “Paani Paani" by rapper Badshah, “Saiyaan Ji" by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, “Raataan Lambiyan" from ‘Shershaah’ movie, and “Baarish Ki Jaaye" by singer B Praak, among others.

Not just Hindi but Bhojpuri music videos also ruled hearts in 2021. "We saw the continued rise of Bhojpuri music with artists Ankush Raja and Shilpi Raj at the helm of the sub-culture as it continues to thrum and thrive across geographies," YouTube's communique said.

Tamil sensation Enjoy Enjaami also surprised everyone with hits on the platform.

YouTube's women creators

This year, several women creators also received the love of viewers with the ingenuity of their content. Channels like 'Dance with Alisha' and 'PAYAL GAMING' spun gold. YouTube has even listed 'Dance with Alisha' among the top 10 'breakout content creators' of the year.

Also, short (less than a minute long clips) creators made giant strides on the video streaming platform. 'A2 Motivation' (Arvind Arora) held the top spot in byte-sized videos. "Both new and existing creators reached viewers across a broad range of topics with short-form content that tapped into humour and familiarity of everyday life," read YouTube's statement.

Among expected names, Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) also remained popular among viewers in 2021 with his new web series -- Dhindora. According to YouTube India, Gen Z audiences also appreciated shows like Dice Media’s Operation MBBS and Clutch.

"2021 showed us that even in challenging times, the inventiveness and creativity of our ecosystem can bring help and hope to the lives of millions of Indians. It’s time to celebrate the content and creators that made YouTube an indelible part of our popular culture, and in fact, our lives," added YouTube's statement.

Here are lists of the most popular videos and creators released by YouTube India:

Top India YouTube channels

Total Gaming

Techno Gamerz

Jkk Entertainment

Crazy XYZ

A_S Gaming

LOKESH GAMER

INDIAN HACKER

Village Cooking Channel

Round2hell

Gyan Gaming

Breakout Creators

Harpreet SDC

ADITECH

The Viral Fever

Family Fitness

STAR GAMERS

Jeki khan khatri

Flight Gamer

Rai Live

Dance with Alisha

Ayush Yadav

Women creators

Dance with Alisha

PAYAL GAMING

Suhani Shah

Kashika Sisodia

Lakshmi Nakshathra

Aditi Sharma

Mamatha natural food

DEVIKA GUPTA

Priyanka hard-work

Deepthi Sunaina

Top Shorts Creators

A2 Motivation {Arvind Arora}

Dushyant kukreja

Sanjoy Das Official

Ajay Sharma

baseer gaming

English Connection

LittleGlove

Mr Gyani Facts

Shivam Malik