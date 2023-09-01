YouTube Fanfest to return to live stage in Mumbai this September as platform celebrates 15 years in India

To mark YouTube’s 15-year journey in India, the platform announced on Friday (September 1) that YouTube Fanfest (YTFF) is coming back to the live stage on September 27 in Mumbai.

“YouTube Fanfest (YTFF) has been showcasing the diversity of the creator community, with regional and in-country events across India since its inaugural show in Mumbai back in 2014. YouTube Fanfest 2023 will be held in partnership with NEXA and Cadbury 5 Star,” YouTube said in a statement.

The line-up for YouTube Fanfest 2023 will shine a spotlight on creators and artists across various verticals, including comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, and food. Additionally, the event is also expected to introduce some rising creators.

The stage will come alive with performances by renowned artists like Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Kayan, Raja Kumari, and many more. The event will also feature YouTube sensations — Anuv Jain, Awez Darbar, Danish Sait, Funcho, Lakhneet, Nagma Mirajkar, Prajakta Koli (aka MostlySane), Shorts Break, Suhani Shah, Team Naach, and Techno, among others.

That's not all. Fans can also expect to hear from their favourite creators throughout the show. The event will include special messages from an array of beloved YouTube personalities, including Astuti Mw, Crafians by Mudrit and Harsheen, Dynamo, Fit Beauty, Itz ChaCha, Jagruti Pahwa, Jasmin Jaffar, Jenni MJ, Kabita's Kitchen, KL BRO Biju Rithvik, Mythpat, Miss Miracle, Mousumi Kundu, Mridul Sharma, Sarah Sarosh, So Saute, Shreemani Tripathi, Tanmay Bhat, Thakur Sisters, and TN TAMIL YT.

According to YouTube, for super fans eager to meet and interact with their idols, there will be an exclusive ‘Meet & Greet’ opportunity.

Tickets for the live event in Mumbai will be available for general admission (GA) starting from 2 pm on Friday, September 1, on BookMyShow. GA tickets are free but will be limited in quantity. Additionally, a select group of lucky fans can purchase superfan tickets, which grant front-stage access and a chance to participate in a live Meet & Greet before the show.

For those unable to attend in person, YouTube Fanfest 2023 will be live-streamed on the YouTube Fanfest channel, commencing at 7.30 pm on September 27.