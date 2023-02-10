Your Place or Mine review: Not even Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher can save this dull, soulless fluff

Everything about Your Place or Mine is as unimaginative and hackneyed as its corny title. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in lead roles, it is available for streaming on Netflix.

Expectations have been high on Netflix’s Valentine’s Day offering and for good reason. After all, it’s the first time two of the romcom genre’s biggest stars—Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher—have come together to tell a story helmed by first-time director Aline Brosh McKenna, known for penning classics such as 27 Dresses (2008) and The Devil Wears Prada (2006). Only if expectations alone could make a good movie.

Everything about Your Place or Mine is as unimaginative and hackneyed as its corny title. It’s a bummer just how underwhelming a watch it is because Witherspoon, Kutcher, and Brosh McKenna are all undisputed masters of their craft and the genre. But this Netflix film is so dull, nothing and no one can save it.

Witherspoon plays Debbie, a single mom in Los Angeles obsessed with hyper-parenting her 13-year-old son Jack (Wesley Kimmel). Kutcher is Peter, a marketing consultant living a swanky but lonely life in Manhattan—"a rolling stone that gathers no moss,” we’re told twice. They hooked up one night 20 years ago but turned into best friends since, living on opposite coasts of the USA but inseparable nonetheless, courtesy phone/video calls.

A series of events force them to swap houses for a week, much like The Holiday (2006) and they discover surprising new aspects about each other when they thought they knew it all, leading to a climax as predictable as the sunrise each day. If only it was half as beautiful or awe-inspiring in spite of the monotony.

Whether it be the story, the characters, the plot, or the world-building, all of it is painfully lazy, unfocused, and drab as if Brosh McKenna was distracted the whole time. But her worst folly is to not give Witherspoon and Kutcher any screen time together. They barely have three scenes in which they are physically present in the same space. I get it—the idea is to make the film feel current and relatable in a post-COVID world but making two characters FaceTime each other in half the film doesn’t make for engaging cinema. The three scenes that they are in together, our leads, unsurprisingly, light up the frame with their effortless charm. Their chemistry is easy, crackling, fun. You can feel the possibility, the tension, the electricity. Oh, all that this film could have been.

Your Place or Mine also tries too hard to be cool and spunky, like its attempt at establishing that the opening scene is set in 2003 by pointing out at every insignificant detail from Debbie’s straightened hair to her Wonderbra, Peter’s wallet chain and single earring. What I also found deeply offensive was how little thought or care it gives to Debbie’s possible love interests. Steve Zahn, who plays her wealthy neighbour devoted to tending her garden, is reduced to a clown. And the gorgeous Jesse Williams, who plays a swoon-worthy literary publisher, is treated worse than candyfloss.

From the love story to the sterility of Peter’s posh Manhattan apartment and the way Debbie’s week pans out in NYC, all of it feels staged and forced. The lone light in this otherwise bleak, stale film is Kutcher, who despite the script bogging him down, manages to breathe life into some scenes. And of course, Zoë Chao, who gives a sparkling performance as Minka, Peter’s high-society ex, who for some curious reason, gets deeply invested in Debbie’s state of affairs.

So, should you watch Your Place or Mine? If you’re looking for ambient noise and a bit of Ashton Kutcher, sure.