You can’t miss these 5 movies and Web series releasing on OTT this weekend

Anurag Kashyap-directed movie ‘Dobaaraa’ starring Taapsee Pannu is all set to release on OTT this weekend along with popular shows like ‘Mismatched’ season 2. A tonne of new content, from thriller to romance, is scheduled to release this weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5 and Sony LIV.

Here is a look at some of the interesting web series and movies on OTT platforms releasing this weekend.

Dobaaraa

The movie featuring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Sukant Goel and Rahul Bhat in the lead roles was released in theatres on August 19. The Bollywood adaptation of the 2018 Spanish thriller film ‘Mirage’ failed at the box office. Now, the Anurag Kashyap directorial is set for release on Netflix on October 15.

Mismatched 2

The second season of the coming-of-age romantic web series 'Mismatched' was released on Netflix on October 14. The new season marks the return of the actors Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf and Ranvijay Muskkaan Jaferi, Kritika Bharadwaj and Abhinav Sharma. New faces like Priya Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa and Sanjana Sarathy have joined the web series in the second season.

The Journey of India

This documentary depicts India in a novel way. With Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as the narrator, the documentary recounts the history of India via the contributions of numerous eminent figures and leaders. The unique series was released on Discovery+ on October 10.

Shantaram

The story of ‘Shantaram’ is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts. The drama series follows the journey of a fugitive who starts working as a medic in a slum in Mumbai. Set in the 1980s, the series features Charlie Hunnam, Antonia Desplat, Alexander Siddig and Shubham Saraf. Released on October 14, it is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Good Bad Girl

Good Bad Girl is a Hindi comedy-drama series which follows the life of Maya Ahuja, a lawyer who has mastered the art of lying. This legal drama starring Gul Panag, Samridhi Dewan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Namrata Sheth was released on October 14 on SonyLIV.

