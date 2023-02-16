Yet to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? Catch it for Rs 110 across India on this day

Yash Raj Films announced that Friday, February 17 will be celebrated as Pathaan Day and tickets across India will be available for a flat price of Rs 110. The film is inching towards the Rs 1,000 crore mark in the worldwide collection and has entered the Rs 500 crore club in India.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in Indian cinema. To celebrate the film’s success, Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced that February 17 will be celebrated as Pathaan Day and tickets across India will be offered at a flat price of Rs 110.

“Come celebrate with us this Friday. Book tickets at ₹ 110/- flat across all shows in India at @pvrcinemas official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia and other participating cinemas! Book your tickets NOW. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu,” YRF's Instagram handle posted today.

The film is inching towards the Rs 1,000 crore mark in the worldwide collection and has entered the Rs 500 crore club in India.

With this offer, the studio and exhibitors are hoping to see a jump in footfall in the fourth weekend, which will cause a spike in collections.

Pathaan Box Office Collection

Pathaan earned Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk’s early estimates. The net total stood at an impressive Rs 502.35 crore (all India estimate) after 22 days.

The film witnessed a dip in collections on its third Monday, but picked up again on Valentine's Day, witnessing a 35-40 percent jump in earnings, Times Now reported.

Pathaan is expected to earn about Rs 3.25 crore in India on its 23rd day for all languages taking its domestic total to Rs 505.6 crore, as per Sacnilk’s estimates.

Yash Raj Films reported a worldwide collection of Rs 963 crore on Wednesday, and the film is expected to collect Rs 970 crore soon.

King Khan's much-awaited spy film was released in theatres ahead of Republic Day on January 25. The blockbuster has had a successful run at the box office smashing several records. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Last year, on National Cinema Day on September 23, the Multiplex Association of India offered tickets at only Rs 75. After a positive response to the scheme, makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also announced tickets at a cost of Rs 100 plus GST from September 26 to 29.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh stressed that ticket prices need to be lowered to increase theatre footfall.