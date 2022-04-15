Yash-starrer KGF 2 makes box office history in India on opening day

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
KGF: Chapter 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of KGF: Chapter 1 in just one day and is set to create records with its opening weekend collections of over Rs 150 crore from its Hindi version alone.

KGF: Chapter 2 has made a box office history in India on its first day. The Yash-starrer sequel to 2018's film KGF: Chapter 1 has collected  Rs 134.5 crore from all versions/languages in India, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The period action drama KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The blockbuster was released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on April 14.

The film was presented in the North Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films. As per its official statement, the film has earned Rs 63.66 crore from the Hindi version alone. This beats the former opening record of Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff-starrer Hindi film, War.

Lead actor Yash’s powerhouse performance and Sanjay Dutt’s mature support act backed by director Prashanth Neel’s gripping plot all contributed to the success of the film. The action thriller swiftly broke all the previous opening records of other popular Hindi films.

KGF: Chapter 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of its first part KGF: Chapter 1 in just one day and is set to create records with its opening weekend at the box office with over Rs 150 crore in collections from its Hindi version alone.

KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan who rose from poverty to fulfil a promise made to his dying mother and become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films and stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
