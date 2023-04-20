Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra dies at 74 in Mumbai, Bollywood celebrities pay tribute

Pamela Chopra frequently collaborated with her late husband and often worked as a writer, costumes designer and singer in most of the movies of YRF films.

Pamela Chopra, the wife of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, passed away at the age of 74 in Mumbai on Thursday. Pamela, the mother of Yash Raj Films’ Chairman Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra was a known Indian playback singer, film writer and producer. According to reports, she was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days and was placed on a ventilator before her health deteriorated further. She reportedly suffered from age-related illness and pneumonia.

A statement from the family said, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am on today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Many Bollywood celebrities have started sharing their condolences on social media.

ALSO READ |

“My thoughts and prayers are with Adi, Rani, Uday and all members of the Chopra family in their hour of grief. RIP respected Pam Chopra Ji! Shanti,” tweeted Ajay Devgn.

“Today Pam ji the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash ji know about her contribution to his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person,” tweeted Javed Akhtar.

Pamela got married to Yash Chopra in 1970 and they had two sons, Uday and Aditya Chopra. She frequently collaborated with her late husband and often worked as a writer, costume designer and singer in most of the movies of YRF films.

During interviews, Yash Chopra often mentioned Pamela’s input for his films and regarded her as the foundation for Yash Raj Films, which started after their marriage.

She sang several songs for her husband's films including Kabhie Kabhie, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Noorie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and more.

She co-wrote the script of Dil To Pagal Hai along with Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra and writer Tanuja Chandra and she made an onscreen appearance in the opening song Ek Duje Ke Vaaste in the film.

She even independently produced the 1993 film Aaina.

Pamela Chopra was last seen in the YRF documentary The Romantics where she talked about her husband's journey. The documentary, which streamed on Netflix, focused on the contributions made by Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra to Bollywood.

She also talked about how he managed to make films amidst a low time at the box office.

Rani Mukerji, wife of Pamela's son Aditya Chopra recently said in an interview with PTI that it was Pamela's influence that led to Yash Chopra writing beautiful roles for women in his films.