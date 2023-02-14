Netflix has dropped the four episodes of 'The Romantics', a docuseries made to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most successful personalities, Yash Chopra. But was he just a romantic? Here we trace his early journey and what shaped him as one of India's finest directors.

'Chandani oh meri chandani', 'ruk ja oh dil diwane' and the famous guitar melody of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaenge' cut to frames from the superhit films make the trailer of Netflix’s new docuseries titled 'The Romantics’ which tries to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most successful producer-director Yash Chopra.

The star-studded four-episode series aptly released on February 14, Valentines' Day is a tribute to Chopra’s filmmaking and marks the journey of his production house, Yash Raj Films, journey in the past few decades.

Though it is fitting to call Chopra the King of Romance as he specialised in weaving visuals, storylines, and lyrical music into languid scenes, he was not all just that.

Yash Chopra’s filmography especially in his early days frequently showcased a forward-thinking mind, conceptualised action and emotions dwelling deep into the complexities of the world we live in. Chopra did that in the Yash Chopra Universe with his varied range of versatility, irrespective of the fact whether the audience was ready for it or not.

The early themes: Partition and taboo

If we think of the 70s to 90s in the Hindi film industry, one striking aspect that comes out in a lot of stories is the siblings getting separated as kids and then getting reunited as adults. The King of Romance was the ‘father’ of this trend in Bollywood. Yash Chopra’s ‘Waqt’ released in 1965 introduced this trend that Bollywood has been rigorously following for decades.

'Waqt' was not your ideal hero-heroine and villain movie with the hero being the saviour trope. Instead 'Waqt' dealt with intricate storylines of the separation of families webbed together to form a 3-hour-long film where every character had a story arc making the audience involved in their journey. 'Waqt' was also the benchmark in showing aesthetically pleasing luxury lifestyles and thrilling car racing action scenes.

If we go even before 'Waqt', Chopra's directorial debut 'Dhool Ka Phool'—produced by his elder brother BR Chopra and released in 1959 took inspiration from the India-Pakistan partition. Although 'Dhool Ka Phool' appears to be filled with clichés, 64 years ago, the film tackled issues including premarital sex, the stigma placed on unwed mothers, and the discrimination encountered by children of divorce; things which are considered taboo even today.

It also sheds light on the enmity between Hindus and Muslims. Imagine the forward-thinking that Chopra’s storytelling has when you see the scene where a Muslim man is singing to a Hindu baby, "Tu Hindu banega na Musalman banega, insaan ki aulad hai insaan banega," just 12 years after independence, when the wounds of Partition had not yet healed.

His next movie 'Dharmputra' (1961) also had the theme of Partition and the religious implications. His first two movies focused on making people look beyond the painful history of the Partition and metaphor peace through the storytelling and character arcs. Chopra managed to do something which would be tough today at a time when people were bound to be fragile with religious sentiments.

The versatility of themes

While the initial films had themes of Partition, Chopra’s journey moved ahead juggling between various genres like thriller, action, crime and romance. The juggling finally settled with romance.

In 1969 Chopra released his first thriller movie ‘Ittefaq’ starring Rajesh Khanna. The movie produced on a shoestring budget and shot in just 28 days was a game-changer for both Chopra and Khanna. Then in 1993 Chopra returned to thrillers with the psychological drama ‘Darr’ starring Shahrukh Khan in an anti-hero role blessing the Bollywood with legendary ‘K…K…K…Kiran’.

Then there was the action bit with 'Deewar' (1975), 'Kaala Patthaar' (1979) and 'Trishul' (1978). 'Deewar' was the result of a generation's dissatisfaction and frustration with an unfair system. The movie established formulas for heroism, family dynamics, and what an anti-hero is that would be employed for decades to come. It marked a turning point in Hindi filmmaking. And once more, Yash Chopra succeeded in making the angry young man appear to be the fan favourite.

Complexity with Romance

There is no denying the fact that Chopra’s filmography is remembered for romance, chiffon sarees, the classic tulip gardens and mustard fields, exquisite foreign locations, big stars and melodious music that to this date is played anytime the thought of romantic songs comes up in any party. But deep down inside Chopra’s world of romance was also coupled with complexities in his stories.

'Kabhie-Kabhie' (1976), the story of ill-fated lovers deals with aspects for friendship and even blesses the ears with songs like “Main har ek pal ka shayar hoon, har ek pal meri kahani hai” beautifully by Mukesh. 'Silsila' the movie with the trio Amitabh Bachhan, Jaya Bachhan and Rekha which was actually going quite a 'Silsila' in real life as well was not just about the aesthetics of tulip fields. 'Silsila' was about Chopra’s courage of acknowledging the complexities of married relations and marital infidelity. The movie about forbidden love captured the subtle nuances of passion, guilt, duty, and jealousy.

Then in 1991 Sridevi-Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Lamhe' was not just romance it was romance beyond the boundaries of age and society. It was a story of a man firstly falling in love with an older woman and then falling in love with someone of his daughter’s age (the daughter of a woman whom he had once been in love with). It is important to be reminded here that both 'Silsila' and 'Lamhe' were although not very progressive and had their own issues (a theme which has been common in Yash Chopra romance movies) but they still dealt with themes in the 70’s and the 90’s which are still not comfortable in the society.

Overall it can be said that Yash Chopra’s cinema was a lot about lyrical ballads, chiffon sarees, aesthetic locations , dialogues that are till this date used to express love and storylines that sort of set the foundation for the budding love between the genre of romance and Bollywood but he was not all about that. Surely is work was not all full of stereotypes, flaws and clichés but was for sure a trendsetter for his time.