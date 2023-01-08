KGF brought Yash huge success and fame not just in the South but across India. The film became the highest-grossing Kannada movie, and it was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Famously known as ‘Rocking Star’, Kannada actor Yash is celebrating his 37th birthday today, January 8. His duology KGF brought him huge success and fame not just in the South but across India. The film became the highest-grossing Kannada movie, and it was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Here is a look at 7 lesser-known facts about the superstar.

Before working in films, Yash used to work in TV shows. The first TV series he worked on was Nanda Gokula directed by Ashok Kashyap. He got his first break in the film industry in 2007 with the Kannada movie Jambada Hudugi.

Yash’s real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He adopted his childhood name 'Yash' as his screen identity as an actor.

Yash is one of the highest-paid Kannada actors. After the remarkable success of KGF chapters one and two, Yash reportedly draws a remuneration of Rs 15 crore per project.

Apart from being a great actor, Yash is also a remarkable singer. Yash gave his voice to two songs in his movie. In Mr and Mrs Ramachaari, and the song Annthamma. He also sang Annange Love Angle for the film Masterpiece.

Yash got secretly engaged to fellow actor Radhika in Goa on August 12, 2016. Later, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Bengaluru in 2016 and for the reception, Yash invited everyone from Karnataka to Bangalore Palace.

Yash also does philanthropic work. He and his wife Radhika founded Yasho Marga Foundation to help the poor.