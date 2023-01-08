English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News

Yash celebrates 37th birthday today — 7 lesser known facts about KGF superstar

Yash celebrates 37th birthday today — 7 lesser-known facts about KGF superstar

Yash celebrates 37th birthday today — 7 lesser-known facts about KGF superstar
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 8, 2023 7:51:24 AM IST (Published)

KGF brought Yash huge success and fame not just in the South but across India. The film became the highest-grossing Kannada movie, and it was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Famously known as ‘Rocking Star’, Kannada actor Yash is celebrating his 37th birthday today, January 8. His duology KGF brought him huge success and fame not just in the South but across India. The film became the highest-grossing Kannada movie, and it was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Recommended Articles

View All
US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

IST4 Min(s) Read

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

IST3 Min(s) Read

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

Axis Bank losing share in debit card post Citi deal, here's what data suggests

IST2 Min(s) Read


ALSO READ
: Irrfan Khan Birth anniversary: Best movies of the versatile actor
Here is a look at 7 lesser-known facts about the superstar.
  1. Before working in films, Yash used to work in TV shows. The first TV series he worked on was Nanda Gokula directed by Ashok Kashyap. He got his first break in the film industry in 2007 with the Kannada movie Jambada Hudugi.
  2. Yash’s real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. He adopted his childhood name 'Yash' as his screen identity as an actor.
  3. Yash is one of the highest-paid Kannada actors. After the remarkable success of KGF chapters one and two, Yash reportedly draws a remuneration of Rs 15 crore per project.
  4. Apart from being a great actor, Yash is also a remarkable singer. Yash gave his voice to two songs in his movie. In Mr and Mrs Ramachaari, and the song Annthamma. He also sang Annange Love Angle for the film Masterpiece.
  5. Yash got secretly engaged to fellow actor Radhika in Goa on August 12, 2016. Later, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Bengaluru in 2016 and for the reception, Yash invited everyone from Karnataka to Bangalore Palace.
  6. Yash also does philanthropic work. He and his wife Radhika founded Yasho Marga Foundation to help the poor.
  7. Yash's film KGF chapter 2 became the highest-grossing Kannada movie and one of the highest-grossing films at the Indian box office in 2022. Yash is also the only Kannada actor to enter the Rs 200 crore collection club.
    8. ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu turns 44: Top movies to watch of the horror queen
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    KannadaKollywoodSouth Indian actors

    Next Article

    Shobhaa De comes out with memoir about year leading up to her 75th birthday

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X