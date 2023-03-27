World Theatre Day 2023 — shining the spotlight on stagecraft

World Theatre Day was started by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961 to give a boost to dramatics and fine arts. The day is observed on March 27.

World Theatre Day is observed on March 27 every year worldwide to highlight the power of theatre and dramatics. Theatre is a compelling medium through which a story can be told or a message delivered — by way of entertainment — to the audience through gestures, speech, song, music, or dance in a live performance by artistes.

By bringing up problems that need to be highlighted, the day encourages positivity among its participants.

History

World Theatre Day was started by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961 to boost dramatics and fine arts. It is celebrated by the ITI centres as well as the international theatre community to observe the inauguration of the ‘Theatre of Nations’ season in Paris.

Every year on this day ITI chooses a famous theatre artist to deliver the yearly message about the importance of theatre and its future. The first yearly message was delivered by John Cocteau, a French playwright and novelist, in 1962 and it was translated into different languages.

This year Samiha Ayoub from Egypt will deliver the yearly message.

Objectives

• Promotion of the different art forms worldwide.

• Increasing public awareness about the value of different art forms.

• Providing opportunities for theatrical societies to widely publicise their work so that the decision-makers recognise and promote the theatrical production.

Significance

World Theatre Day is regarded as a significant event for different reasons. Theatre has been one of the most popular forms of entertainment since the times of the ancient Greeks. It is a blend of various forms of fine arts categories, in which live performers stage real-life experiences to the audience.

The importance of different theatrical arts, the role of theatre in the entertainment industry and the change that theatre brings are celebrated on this day.

Theme

The theme for World Theatre Day, ‘Theatre and a Culture of Peace,’ has not changed over the years.