World Theatre Day 2023 — shining the spotlight on stagecraft

World Theatre Day was started by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961 to give a boost to dramatics and fine arts. The day is observed on March 27.
World Theatre Day is observed on March 27 every year worldwide to highlight the power of theatre and dramatics. Theatre is a compelling medium through which a story can be told or a message delivered — by way of entertainment — to the audience through gestures, speech, song, music, or dance in a live performance by artistes.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India
Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market
Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound
Mar 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead
Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
By bringing up problems that need to be highlighted, the day encourages positivity among its participants.
History
World Theatre Day was started by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961 to boost dramatics and fine arts. It is celebrated by the ITI centres as well as the international theatre community to observe the inauguration of the ‘Theatre of Nations’ season in Paris.
Every year on this day ITI chooses a famous theatre artist to deliver the yearly message about the importance of theatre and its future. The first yearly message was delivered by John Cocteau, a French playwright and novelist, in 1962 and it was translated into different languages.
This year Samiha Ayoub from Egypt will deliver the yearly message.
Objectives
Significance
World Theatre Day is regarded as a significant event for different reasons. Theatre has been one of the most popular forms of entertainment since the times of the ancient Greeks. It is a blend of various forms of fine arts categories, in which live performers stage real-life experiences to the audience.
The importance of different theatrical arts, the role of theatre in the entertainment industry and the change that theatre brings are celebrated on this day.
Theme
The theme for World Theatre Day, ‘Theatre and a Culture of Peace,’ has not changed over the years.