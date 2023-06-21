3 Min(s) Read
World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It’s a special day when musicians — both professionals and amateurs — get together and perform, with many concerts being organised across the world.
World Music Day serves to remind us about the power of music and the need to share good music with others.
History