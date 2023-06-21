CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsWorld Music Day 2023 | The origin and how it is celebrated

World Music Day 2023 | The origin and how it is celebrated

World Music Day 2023 | The origin and how it is celebrated
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 10:02:03 AM IST (Updated)

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It is all about providing a free field for all music lovers and creators to demonstrate their abilities.

World Music Day, also known as Fete de la Musique, is observed every year on June 21. It’s a special day when musicians — both professionals and amateurs — get together and perform, with many concerts being organised across the world.

World Music Day serves to remind us about the power of music and the need to share good music with others.


History

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X