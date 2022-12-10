When legendary host Jon Stewart departed in 2015 after a 16-year-long stint, he personally chose Noah to succeed him because he trusted him.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah bid adieu to the audience and viewers of the ‘Daily Show’, the flagship talk show of the Comedy Central network. Noah started his journey at the show in 2014 as a contributor. When legendary host Jon Stewart departed in 2015 after a 16-year-long stint, he personally chose Noah to succeed him because he trusted him.

“I am so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience. No, I always think it's good; that's how comedy is good enough,” Noah told the live audience in his opening. “Even the people who hate-watched — we still got the ratings, thank you. I'm eternally grateful to you,” he added.

ALSO READ:

The low-key final episode also saw Noah reminisce and thank all the guests that had appeared on the show, including celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Bill Gates.

Contributors Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr, and Dulcé Sloan said their goodbyes to the host in their own ways and their own segments. At the same time, Noah also shared the three lessons he learned from the show – Republican vs Democratic opposition is a construct, context is always important, and it’s important to think before reacting to information seen online.

“Please don’t forget the world is a friendlier place than the Internet or the news would make you think,” he said.

The host, who was born in South Africa, also shouted out to Black women and the influence they had on his life. "A special shout out to black women. I have often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, and informed me? From my mom, my grandma, my aunt.”

The Daily Show will see a range of guest hosts for the foreseeable future after it returns on air in January before they find someone to fill the position. Guests like Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, and Marlon Wayans will take over as guest hosts in the meantime.