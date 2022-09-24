By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Bollywood films are watched worldwide by an audience of 3 billion

The popularity of Bollywood has grown significantly over the past decades and the Bollywood subculture has taken the world by storm. To celebrate Indian cinema, World Bollywood Day is celebrated every year on September 24 across the world.

History

The Indian film industry started in the early 1900s, in the same way as Hollywood with silent films. The talking films began in the form of Bombay Talkies in the city of Bombay which is now known as Mumbai. In the 1930s, with the Bombay Talkies, the industry began to grow rapidly.

In the 1970s, the film industry in India earned the name Bollywood, which is a combination of the two words Bombay and Hollywood.

As Bollywood grew into the 21st Century, the Indian movie industry started producing over 1,000 films every year. These films are watched worldwide by an audience of 3 billion. It is not clear when the first World Bollywood Day was celebrated.

How to Celebrate World Bollywood Day?

Watch Bollywood movies

The best way to celebrate World Bollywood Day is to go to a theatre to watch a movie. The Multiplex Association of India is offering movie tickets for Rs 75 across 4,000 screens in India on September 24. You can watch big hits like Brahmastra in multiplexes, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride and others.

Learn some Bollywood dance moves

Bollywood is known for its music and moves, and it is so popular that it has earned its place in the world of dance. You can learn some easy beginner steps on YouTube and show them off to your friends and family.