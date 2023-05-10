'Work of Art': Kerala Catholic Bishops Council comes out in support of The Kerala Story

KCBC spokesperson Father Palackappilly said that there have been instances where women were recruited by ISIS after getting trapped in the “web of love”. He said that the movie displays it which is upsetting to many as forced conversion in the name of love.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) for the first time has reacted to the controversial film The Kerala Story, which has been banned in West Bengal and pulled from theatres in Tamil Nadu as a “precautionary measure”. The KCBC, the apex body of catholic priests in the state and a constituent of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), has come out in support of the film and called it a “work of art” by the director and the scriptwriter.

KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palackappilly said, “The film exposes the atrocities committed by the Islamic State. It cannot be so evaluated on the lines of communalism.”

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the film as propaganda of the Sangh Parivar and an attempt to polarise the state on communal lines.

However, Father Palackappilly said that there have been instances where women were recruited by ISIS after getting trapped in the “web of love”.

He said that the movie displays it which is upsetting to many as forced conversion in the name of love (love jihad) is a reality, that many can’t stomach.

“Nobody brands the IS as a version of Muslims/Islam… Love Jihad is a reality many cannot stomach. Forced conversion of faith after love marriage, is unacceptable,” he added.

Ironically, the KCBC had earlier urged the Kerala government to ban staging of the Malayalam drama, Kakkukali, alleging that it puts the Christian community in a bad light.

According to the KCBC, their demand to ban the play has received a “cold response” from both UDF and the LDF.

“For some political parties, minority means only a particular community. It is these political parties that portray the Muslims as terrorists. The reason behind the protest against The Kerala Story is vote-bank politics,” the KCBC alleged, as per a News18 report.

The play based on a story by Malayalam writer Francis Noronha, revolves around a young nun and the struggles and challenges, which she comes across at a convent.

Under pressure, the Alappuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham stopped the staging of the play.

On the other hand, despite facing heavy backlash, the box office performance of The Kerala Story has left everyone surprised. The controversial film on its fifth day of release performed almost at par with its first Saturday as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The film has already grossed over Rs 56 crore at the box office in less than a week.