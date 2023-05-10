Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News'Work of Art': Kerala Catholic Bishops Council comes out in support of The Kerala Story

'Work of Art': Kerala Catholic Bishops Council comes out in support of The Kerala Story

'Work of Art': Kerala Catholic Bishops Council comes out in support of The Kerala Story
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 4:04:09 PM IST (Published)

KCBC spokesperson Father Palackappilly said that there have been instances where women were recruited by ISIS after getting trapped in the “web of love”. He said that the movie displays it which is upsetting to many as forced conversion in the name of love.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) for the first time has reacted to the controversial film The Kerala Story, which has been banned in West Bengal and pulled from theatres in Tamil Nadu as a “precautionary measure”. The KCBC, the apex body of catholic priests in the state and a constituent of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), has come out in support of the film and called it a “work of art” by the director and the scriptwriter.

KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palackappilly said, “The film exposes the atrocities committed by the Islamic State. It cannot be so evaluated on the lines of communalism.”
ALSO READ | 
The Kerala Story collects over Rs 8 crore on first day
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X