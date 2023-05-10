'Work of Art': Kerala Catholic Bishops Council comes out in support of The Kerala Story

KCBC spokesperson Father Palackappilly said that there have been instances where women were recruited by ISIS after getting trapped in the “web of love”. He said that the movie displays it which is upsetting to many as forced conversion in the name of love.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) for the first time has reacted to the controversial film The Kerala Story, which has been banned in West Bengal and pulled from theatres in Tamil Nadu as a “precautionary measure”. The KCBC, the apex body of catholic priests in the state and a constituent of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI), has come out in support of the film and called it a “work of art” by the director and the scriptwriter.

KCBC spokesperson Father Jacob Palackappilly said, “The film exposes the atrocities committed by the Islamic State. It cannot be so evaluated on the lines of communalism.”

