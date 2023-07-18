Won't allow OTT platforms to demean Indian culture, says Minister Anurag Thakur

During a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms, Thakur urged players to refrain from using their platforms for spreading malicious propaganda or promoting ideological biases.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday, July 18, said that the government will not allow OTT platforms to demean Indian culture and society under the guise of creative freedom, according to a PTI report.

The discussion covered a range of topics, including content regulation, user experience, accessibility for people with disabilities, and the growth and innovation of the sector.

Thakur acknowledged the significant impact of OTT platforms in revolutionizing content consumption, promoting emerging talent, and showcasing regional content on a global scale.

However, he stressed the importance of ensuring that these platforms do not propagate obscenity and abuse disguised as "creative expression".

As India is a diverse nation, OTT platforms should reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a wholesome viewing experience for audiences of all age groups. Thakur emphasized the need for platforms to be culturally sensitive as they contribute to India's creative economy.

"OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’. India is a diverse country; OTTs must also reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups," he said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting expressed its commitment to fostering partnerships and collaborations to achieve these goals. Thakur's remarks highlight the government's intention to strike a balance between creative freedom and maintaining the cultural values and integrity of Indian society.

(With agencies inputs)