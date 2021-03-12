Women hold only 8% of HOD positions in Indian film industry, finds report Updated : March 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST The numbers were revealed in a report by media consulting firm Ormax Media and Film Companion, a digital platform on Indian cinema The report titled ‘Oh Womaniya’ focuses on gender disparity in film industries across the country Published : March 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply