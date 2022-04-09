Will Smith slap row: These other celebs too were banned by the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars every year, has banned actor Will Smith for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock, a presenter at this year’s awards ceremony.

Will Smith had resigned from the academy last week and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

“I accept and respect the academy’s decision,” Smith said in a statement.

The ban means Will Smith will not be presenting the Oscar for the Best Actress in a Leading Role at next year’s ceremony, as is tradition for the best actor winner.

This isn’t the first time when a celebrity has been banned for misconduct.

Carmine Caridi

Actor Carmine Caridi, who appeared in Godfather films, became the first person to be kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2004 for sharing screeners. An FBI investigation found him to be making VCR copies of preview screeners and sharing them. Films like Something’s Gotta Give, The Last Samurai, Mystic River, Big Fish and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World were allegedly leaked by Caridi.

Roman Polanski

Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski won several nominations and two awards after he fled the country to avoid persecution in a case of having unlawful sex with a minor, filed in 1977. He pleaded guilty and fled the country to live in France. Despite this, he continued to get nominations at the Oscars. Only after a major revolt, the Academy expelled him from the board after almost 30 years since the incident came to light.

Harvey Weinstein

Producer Harvey Weinstein’s Oscars weren't revoked after several allegations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced against him in 2017 during the #MeToo movement. However, he was expelled from the academy within a month of the controversy. The academy termed his actions ‘repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the academy and the creative community it represents’.

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby, famous comedian and star of the Cosby Show, has been the highest paid actor in the US. He was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, and was on trial for drugging and assaulting an ex-basketball player in 2004. He was later accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women.

Cosby was expelled at the same time as Roman Polanski. The academy voted to expel Cosby in accordance with the organisation's Standards of Conduct.

Adam Kimmel