Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years over Chris Rock slap

By AP  IST (Published)
The motion picture academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap at Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith's actions.
The academy in a statement called Smith's actions unacceptable and harmful.
Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.
An email sent to representatives for Smith seeking comment was not immediately returned.
 
