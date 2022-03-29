Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slap at Oscars, admits ‘was out of line’

Will Smith issued a public apology to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable…I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

He added, “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress”

His statement came after the film academy said it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards.

At the Oscars ceremony, Smith strode on stage and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife. Less than an hour later, Smith won best actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard."

Earlier Monday, the 9,900-member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions and said it was reviewing the matter.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the academy added.

Smith, in his apology letter on Instagram, said, “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he said in his apology.

He also apologised to the academy, show producers, attendees, viewers, the Williams family and "my King Richard family."

Smith's outburst at the ceremony went viral, with pictures and video ricocheting across social media. Television viewership jumped sharply this year, to an average of 15.36 million people, a 56 percent boost from 2021, according to preliminary estimates.

(With inputs from Reuters)