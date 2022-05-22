Will Kamal Haasan’s pan-India film Vikram demolish Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj at the box office?

After the massive success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s RRR, and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Kamal Haasan, the OG pan-India hero, is all set to destroy the box office with his much anticipated upcoming film Vikram, slated to release on June 3.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and originally shot in Tamil, Vikram marks Haasan’s comeback to films after a hiatus of four years. The prolific veteran, who is also producing the action thriller through his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, is currently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival , promoting it with all his muscle and might.

The furor around Vikram is so high that no big Hindi films, except for Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chiller’s Prithviraj, are releasing on June 3 or in the fortnight after that. The next important film to open will be Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is scheduled to release on June 24, a safe three weeks after Vikram.

After having witnessed the tsunami that pan-India films have wreaked at the box office in the last six months, Bollywood filmmakers now know better than to make the fatal error of pitting their films against such mammoth productions that promise a lot more bang for the same buck. Except for Kumar.

Despite the abject failure of his last release, Farhad Samji’s appalling shit show of a film Bachchan Paandey, he is repeating the same folly again. Though Kumar is celebrated for his business acumen a lot more than his acting prowess, he made the unpardonable mistake of releasing a bad film at a time most inopportune. The Kashmir Files, which premiered a week before Bachchan Paandey, was gaining momentum. And to make matters worse, SS Rajamouli’s RRR opened the next week, extinguishing whatever little hope there was for Bachchan Paandey.

Made on a budget of a whopping Rs. 180 crore, Bachchan Paandey, which also starred Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez, struggled to rake in even Rs. 70 crore (worldwide), becoming one of the most underperforming Akshay Kumar films in recent memory. Meanwhile, just the Hindi version of RRR (which also released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada) earned Rs. 276.82 crore. This is only within India. Worldwide, RRR has grossed over Rs. 1,100 crore, its makers announced last month.

The box office numbers of Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2 are no less formidable. Since we are comparing the performances of these pan-India films with Bollywood movies that released around the same time, we are taking into account just the business their Hindi versions did within the country. Pushpa: The Rise, which released on December 17 last year, earned Rs. 108.26 crore whereas KGF: Chapter 2 raked in a staggering Rs. 430.95 crore.

Meanwhile, the lifetime India collections of the biggest Hindi movies of this year so far pale in comparison. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, the highest Bollywood grosser of 2022 as yet, has earned Rs. 252.90 crore. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathaiwadi, which follows next, reported a lifetime domestic collection of Rs. 129.10 crore.

You could argue that the audience of Kumar’s Prithviraj and Haasan’s Vikram is different. But is it? Both the films, fronted by massive superstars and mounted on big budgets, are releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. If southern cinema is moving up north, Bollywood is also trying to gain a foothold down south.

It seems like a not-so-bad attempt at tapping into new markets considering the traditional Hindi film audience is getting wary and learning to look elsewhere for entertainment. Because as much as Yash Raj Films, that’s producing Prithviraj, may have you believe otherwise, casting a 54-year-old actor as Chauhan, who died at 43, and pairing him with a woman 29 years younger than him is not just factually wrong, it’s also worryingly problematic.

At a time when the biggest Bollywood producers are choosing star power over plain logic, pan-India films originating from the south have brought in much-needed respite. They are giving cine-goers it all—larger-than-life heroes, action-packed performances, foolproof, well-researched stories, and stunning visuals. That their films are dismantling old positions of power shouldn’t come as a surprise then. Pan-India films are effortlessly doing what Bollywood had become too complacent to care about. Make magic on the big screen.

As Hindi filmmakers reel under this humongous pan-India wave that seems to be crashing across all shores, breaking all bounds, Rajamouli has started working on bringing Mahabharata to screen. And NTR Jr has announced two other pan-India projects. This wave will be difficult to contain. Bollywood better plays catch up soon before it sweeps away everything in its wake.