Will Brahmastra break box office dry spell in Bollywood?

The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer has already sold tickets grossing Rs 5.77 crore in the country so far, as per a website. The Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva anticipation seems infectious as shares of PVR and Inox Leisure have been rallying over the past 2 weeks though they ended in the red today.

With great advance booking numbers, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva has brought some good news for the Bollywood industry.

According to PVR cinemas, over 1,00,000 tickets for the Ayan Mukerji directorial film have been sold so far.

As per a news report published in entertainment website Pinkvilla, the film shall record occupancy of over 90 percent for the IMAX 3D version on the day of release, generating as much as Rs 1.35-crore gross from just the 90 shows.

According to another report by industry tracing website Sacknilk, the movie has sold tickets grossing Rs 5.77 crore in the country so far. The cast includes a star-heavy lineup, including Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian superstar Nagarjuna. Shahrukh Khan also has a cameo in the movie. Across the world, the film is going to release on around 8000 screens.

What do analysts think?

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Brahmastra's Friday business will contribute about 63 percent of the total ticket sales, followed by 25 percent on Saturday and 12 percent on Sunday. Other facts, such as mass circuits, and spot bookings will also play a crucial role on Day 1.

Echoing the same emotion, freelance film critic Vishal Agarwal said Brahmastra has a massive budget of over Rs 400 crore, a huge star cast and looks visually appealing. It's been a long time since Bollywood has seen such a movie so there is excitement, he felt.

He said despite everything, the movie still banks a lot on the story, citing the example of Shahrukh-starrer Ra. One, which had a VFX budget of about Rs 66 crore but still flopped at the box office.

According to Agarwal, Brahmastra being released in many languages, having South Indian superstar, Nagarjuna and television actress Mouni Roy give it the benefit of reaching out to a bigger mass.

“They have also been promoting it really well which started with visually appealing teasers of the movie, the Kesariya song which was cleverly targeted to tap into Instagram reels and now roping in Rajamouli and NTR for promotions.

Bollywood's dry spell has been on for quite a while with July 2022 seeing total box office collections of Rs 270 crore, while August was even more arid with collections of Rs 142 crore.

Shares of PVR and Inox have been rallying in recent days ahead of the release of Brahmastra. PVR jumped almost 10 percent over the past two weeks, while shares of Inox Leisure have gained almost 7 percent in the same period.

PVR and Inox closed red on September 6. PVR ended the session at Rs 1,926, a decline of 0.7 percent while Inox closed at Rs 518, a decline of 1.17 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

