Why Netflix made you wait for a month to watch Stranger Things season 4 volume 2

Netflix has been in the news for all the wrong reasons this year. Earlier, the company reported it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year and now, new data suggests that Netflix subscribers are more likely to bail on the subscription service in the first month than subscribers of any other streaming platform.

With the company expecting to lose another 2 million in the second quarter of the year, it is taking some drastic measures to retain subscribers.

As per a VOX report, 23 per cent of Americans who signed up for Netflix had dropped out of the service within a month. This amounts to more new subscriber cancellations than any other streaming services including Apple TV+ and HBO Max.

The data is collected by Antenna, a research service that tracks consumer spending on subscription services.

It is not clear why Netflix subscribers are dropping, but there could be several reasons like the price hike, lack of quality shows or perhaps increased competition.

To combat the subscriber loss, Netflix has come up with some solutions. The first is an ad integrated platform option that will be offered at cheaper rates.

Another measure that hasn’t been officially announced is releasing a few high-profile shows, like Ozark, in two chunks, spaced months apart to keep the audience subscribed during the waiting period in anticipation of new episodes. Netflix has done the same thing for the new season of Stranger Things. The first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 were released on May 27, but the last two were withheld until July 1.

So Netflix is basically saying that if you want to see all Stranger Things season 4 episodes, you need to subscribe for at least two months, and likely for three.

This tactic seems to be working as Netflix this month is performing in the middle of the pack of its peers, as per Antenna data on subscribers who signed up in the past three months. If Netflix can hang onto subscribers for a little longer, its relative performance improves on paper.