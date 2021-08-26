Why 'nah he tweakin' comment by 'Satan Shoes' rapper set Instagram on fire?

Instagram has been inundated with “nah he tweakin” irrespective of what the post is or its context. But what is it about? How did this trend begin?

It all started with @rap posting a photo of ace skateboarder Tony Hawk with the caption “#TonyHawk’s blood is being used in $500 limited-edition skateboards. Y’all rockin with it.” Lil Nas X left a comment on the post: “nah he tweakin.”

“@rap commented, “Nah he tweakin” comments started flooding the biggest Instagram pages after #LilNasX commented on our #TonyHawk post about selling skateboards that is infused with his blood, Lil Nas X says “Nah he tweakin”. What y’all think about this”

Earlier, Tony Hawk made an announcement stating he has partnered with Liquid Death, a beverage company for a limited run of skateboards. According to Buzzfeed, Hawk has given two vials of blood which would be mixed with red paint and splattered on a skateboard. The skateboard will be sold for $500.

This prompted rapper Lil Nas X to tweet, “now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

Rapper Lil Nas X early this year had released a limited run of shoes that allegedly featured a drop of human blood. Nike in turn sued him and the company he had partnered with following a huge backlash.

In April this year, Nike had sued a Brooklyn company that made ‘Satan Shoes’ in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X. Both sides agreed to settle and to voluntarily recall the Satan shoes that carried the Nike ‘swoosh’ logo. Only 666 shoes were made and were sold out quickly. A pair of Satan shoes was sold for $1,018. The last pair of shoes was held back by the rapper.

The Satan Shoes were customised versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers, with midsoles that contained a drop of human blood. It also had ‘Luke 10:18’ printed. The verse is a reference from the Bible that alludes to Satan’s fall from heaven.