Why Indians still love 'The Fast and The Furious' movies 20 years after the franchise launched

Indian fandom behind The Fast and Furious franchise tells its own story of masculine fantasies and fraternity.

At roughly two decades old, The Fast and Furious franchise continues to fascinate Indians despite its ludicrousness. It has to do with fantasy as much as it possibly has to with the frustration of everyday commutes. So it rolled in again this week (May 18, 2023), or should I say, ‘vroomed’ its way into theatres - the silliest yet hard-nosed of franchises that makes grown men sit up inside their exoskeletons as their brains depart from the orifice of their combined masculinity, as if pumped with nitrous oxide.

It’s been roughly 20 years since a plucky but stylish little film, featuring some really poor acting and writing, waded through the imagination of a generation, purely on its oomph. Paul Walker and Vin Diesel starred in that formative first film and while the tragic death of the former, at one point threatened to derail a curiously dogged franchise, The Fast and Furious films have become a behemoth in themselves. In India, their popularity stems from a heady mix of material aspiration and mulish masculinity. It makes sense, because while we are on our way to becoming fast, furious kind of runs in the veins.