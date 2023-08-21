Why Indian Gen Z is going gaga over ragas?

In a world characterised by ever-changing musical trends and the relentless pursuit of modern sounds, one might assume that the elegant strains of Indian classical music would fade into obscurity. Condemned as elitist, outdated, and out of touch, classical music has faced its share of prejudices and misconceptions. Yet, this genre — which many agree is timeless as the name ‘classical’ suggests — has defied expectations, embracing innovation to captivate a younger audience.

While the bias against classical music may run deep, its vibrant spirit and adaptability have propelled its revival among a generation often perceived as distant from tradition – Gen Z. This resurgence is not only heartening but speaks to the genre's remarkable ability to rejuvenate itself, forging connections that transcend generational divides.

As per Spotify data from the past two years, India's classical music consumption on the popular music platform has skyrocketed by nearly 500 percent. A closer look reveals that this surge isn't solely driven by long-time aficionados, but rather by a rather fervent younger demographic. More than 45 percent of Indian classical music listeners on the platform are under 25 years old.

But what lies behind this surge of interest in the tunes of the sitar and the tabla? The answer lies in the very essence of Indian classical music – its timelessness. The term ‘classical music’ conjures an art form unbound by the constraints of a specific era. Unlike songs forever associated with a particular moment, classical compositions traverse ages, evoking emotions that resonate across generations.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with young musicians to understand the appeal of classical music among Gen Z.

An emotional escape and connection with Indian culture

As per singer and musician Aksh Baghla, it's all about the cultural connection. "Embracing our roots and feeling proud means a lot to them after the widespread westernisation."

He added that Indian classical music provides an emotional escape, connecting with a raw and genuine intensity that mirrors the rollercoaster of emotions Gen Z navigates daily.

"The emotions that Gen Z goes through, it's like a rollercoaster! From happiness to heartache, we're feeling it all. That's where the magic of Indian classical music comes in – those deep lyrics… they connect with us on a real and raw level. Whether enjoying the ragas or soaking in the wisdom of the lyrics, this music is an emotional escape," he said.

Realising that classical is the motherboard of music

Sai Godbole, a singer and actor, importantly of Gen Z herself, said "Indian classical music or any classical music is the motherboard of music." This genre forms the basis of musical understanding, enabling a deeper and more organic connection to the art, she said. Sai's appreciation of classical melodies stems from her upbringing — her exposure to old Hindi and Marathi music nurtured this bond with the past.

"My parents always encouraged me to listen to our old Hindi/Marathi music and I’m into it that I honestly know a lot of old Hindi songs. I’m actually classically trained in Hindustani classical music. From my point of view, I have always been fond of classical music and I’m so excited to see people my age being interested in it. Be it making reels or just content pieces on old music or actually being invested and interested to know how this is done, it makes me really happy and excited how we explore it even more and make it our own because music or art in general is so personalised. she added.

It's a timeless genre

Nikhil Paralikar, known as ‘The Tabla Guy,’ a singer and musician, underlined the purity of Indian classical music. He notes how this purity has resonated with a new generation seeking authenticity and depth in their experiences. Amidst a digital cacophony, Indian classical music offers a sanctuary – a meditative journey that contrasts the frenetic pace of electronic beats.

"In a world saturated with fleeting trends and digital distractions, the purity of Indian classical music offers a refreshing escape. The new generation's embrace of Indian classical music could be attributed to a longing for authenticity and depth in their experiences. This music demands attentive listening and rewards those who are willing to immerse themselves in its intricacies. The versatility of Indian classical music is something that appeals to Gen Z's diverse tastes," he explained.