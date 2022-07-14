Why Ijaazat stands tall amid all Hindi films on matrimony and dalliance

Gulzar’s Ijaazat, which released 35 years ago, is as much a poem as it is a film. Starring Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anuradha Patel, its every character, dialogue, song, and scene, flows freely like a forgotten river, taking you places at once picturesque and precarious.

It wasn’t the first or the last Hindi film to dabble with what happens when relationships spill over. But its quiet and dignified exploration of a love triangle was unlike anything cine-goers had seen or have seen since. Ijaazat isn’t about adultery or deceit. It is about three people caught in a situation they are ill-prepared for.

The film opens in the waiting room of an obscure railway station. It’s an unusually rainy night. A bearded man makes an entry. A woman already there looks at him. Her reaction to his presence is more like a reflex. She tries to hide her face with the magazine she’s reading. At the first available opportunity, she slips out of the waiting room and inquires if she can sit someplace else. But there is nowhere else to go. So face she must, him and all that she left unquestioned, unanswered five years ago.

Ijaazat beautifully oscillates between the past and the present, where the two of them are waiting the night out at a railway station, surprised at this chance encounter, awkward at being accorded unwarranted, uninterrupted personal time in a public space. They start with insignificant, harmless small talk. The weather, tea, food, her specs, his beard, her teaching, his photography. But soon, as it invariably happens among people with a shared past, chapters begin to unfold.

The two of them were married not too long ago — a union that was always eclipsed by the presence of a third. In an ideal world, Sudha should have never married Mahendra after knowing about his relationship with Maya. But call it a lapse in judgment or a twist of fate, the two end up tying the holy knot.

They try to start a new life together. But Maya is everywhere — as a photograph in Mahendra’s wallet, as letters in his cupboards, as scribbled notes on his handkerchiefs, as clothes and other things strewn all around the house she once sort of lived in. Her calls on their residential landline are relentless. Every time Sudha and Mahendra share a tender moment together, the phone rings. Shrill, foreboding, obtrusive.

Maya, played by an ethereal Anuradha Patel, is the quintessential other woman. Beautiful, elusive, whimsical, bold, troubled. Think of Rekha’s Chandni from Silsila or Smita Patil’s Kavita from Arth. Nothing out of the ordinary there. It’s how Naseeruddin Shah’s Mahendra and Rekha’s Sudha deal with her obstructing presence that make Ijaazat stand tall over all the other films that try to navigate the turbulent waters of marital discord.

In the prelude to the timeless song Mera Kuch Samaan, Mahendra reads out a letter that Maya writes in response to their returning all her stuff lingering in their conjugal home. Any other wife would have reacted very differently in a situation as delicate as this. But not Sudha. Sure, she is Mahendra’s wife. But she is a woman first. And she never loses sight of that. So? She lets the aching longing of Maya’s words tear her apart.

In another scene when Maya sends a rose to Mahendra mid-flight, thousands of feet above the ground, to wish him on his birthday, Sudha’s reaction is again so humane, it is awe-inspiring. She says, “Iss pagli par taras bhi aata hai, pyaar bhi aata hai.”

It is Sudha’s humanity, her empathy that allows Mahendra to accept her in his life as easily as he does. He talks about Maya and shares her stories with her as if he and Sudha are not newlyweds struggling to let go of his clingy ex but old buddies discussing some fascinating, harmless anecdote from a distant past.

Also, unlike most other people in his position, Mahendra gives his relationship with Sudha an honest shot without sulking or forcing her to prove her fidelity first. If you look at it, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Shilpa Shetty’s Anjali in Dhadkan, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Amit in Silsila all get married when they are in love with someone else. Such a situation always involves bitter heartbreak, but all of them, whether it be Nandini, Anjali, or Amit, take it out on their unsuspecting spouses, making them suffer for what they went through. It is only after their partners bend over backward to earn their affection, that they, very reluctantly, arrive at acceptance.

Ijaazat has no time for such drama or noise. It’s quiet and dignified in a way few marriages are. When Mahendra suggests they go on a honeymoon, Sudha pointedly questions him whether he is trying to run away. He simply tells her that this lingering thought of Maya between the two of them is not good for their marriage. “Yaad hai ek baar tum ne mujhse kaha tha ki jo sach hai aur sahi hai sirf wahi kijiye. Yakeen mano, sirf wahi kar raha hu.”

This is why when they accidentally bump into each other one rainy night five years after their separation, they rekindle as long-lost friends do. Despite all that went wrong between them, there is still care, respect, deep longing, and an unshakable sense of belongingness.

It is their steadfast kinship that makes Sudha weep copiously when she learns about Maya’s death and makes Mahendra bless her abundantly when he finds out that Sudha has married someone else. Couples usually get so busy being husbands and wives that they forget they are humans first. Mahendra and Sudha, despite being stuck in a sticky soup, never forget their humanity or lose the will to do right. That, for me, is Ijaazat’s biggest win. It shows spouses how to be when little makes sense.

