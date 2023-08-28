Who is Shweta Sharda? All you need to know about LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 winner

Shweta Sharda became the winner at the Miss Diva Universe 2023 finale in Mumbai on Sunday and she received the crown from former Miss Diva Universe of 2023, Divita Rai. After being crowned, Shweta will now represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant this year.

Trisha Shetty from Karnataka became the runner-up of Miss Diva Universe 2023. At the finale event, Sonal Kukreja was crowned as Miss Diva Supranational 2023 who will also be representing India at the 12th Miss Supranational this year.

Who is Shweta Sharda?

Miss Diva Universe 2023 winner, Shweta Sharda is a 22-year-old model and dancer who hails from Chandigarh. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 with her mother. According to the Femina report, Shweta holds a Bachelor’s degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University. Shweta has been a part of many popular TV reality shows such as Dance India Dance, Dance Deewane and Dance Plus. Besides being a participant in the TV reality shows she also worked as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhlaja.

In the Miss Diva Universe 2023 pageant, when Shweta was asked about the most influential person of her life in the question and answer round, she named her mother while replying. Shweta wore a gold and aubergine gown in the event which was designed by Nikita Mahisalkar.

LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 is the 11th edition of the pageant. As per the series of the event, the winner who has been crowned will be representing the country in the Miss Universe run, this year. The LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 pageant has also invited women who are married, divorced, pregnant, engaged, widowed or even members of the transgender community for the very first time.

The event was directed by Sachin Kumbhar and Supreet Bedi alongside fashion designers Abhishek Sharma and Nikita Mahisalkar. Apart from this, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, Miss Supranational 2016 Srinidhi Shetty, actor Pratik Gandhi and actress Sangeeta Bijlani were the jury members for the grand finale event.