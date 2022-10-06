Who is Shreegauri Sawant, the transgender activist portrayed by Sushmita Sen in Taali?

By CNBCTV18.COM

After her successful comeback and OTT debut Aarya, former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen is all set to essay the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist, in her upcoming web series Taali. Sharing the first look of the upcoming web series on Instagram, Sen said that she was proud to be able to depict Sawant's life through the web series.

"Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!” Sushmita Sen wrote on Instagram.

In the first look of Taali, Sen appears with an intense expression, wearing a red and green saree, dark red lip-shade and a big maroon bindi. The web series is currently being shot and the producers have not yet announced a release date as yet.

Soon after the former Miss Universe’s Instagram post, Sen’s daughter Renee showered love on her mother for her new project, saying she was proud of her mother.

Who is Shreegauri Sawant?

Shreegauri Sawant was born as Ganesh in Pune. Having lost her mother at the age of 7, Sawant ran away from home to not disappoint her father who was a police officer, The Times of India reported.

One of the pioneer transgender personalities in India, Sawant came to the limelight for her fight for the adoption of rights of transgender people. Sawant adopted Gayatri in 2008.

At the age of 16, Sawant started visiting ‘The Humsafar Trust’, which is the oldest LGBTQ organisation in India, where she gained confidence to accept herself as she was.

The transgender activist founded the NGO Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000, which provides counselling to transgender people and focuses on promoting safe sex.

She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority case in which the Supreme Court recognised transgender as the third sex.