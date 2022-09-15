Who is Pinky Irani, close associate of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Pinky Irani allegedly introduced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly had a heated exchange with Pinky Irani, who allegedly introduced Fernandez to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Both Irani and Fernandez hurled abuses at each other when they appeared for questioning by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-money-laundering case involving Chandrashekhar.

An EOW source told news agency ANI that Irani and Fernandez argued and accused each other of lying for around two hours.

Irani accused the Bollywood actress of accepting gifts from Chandrashekhar despite being aware that he scammed people of Rs 200 crore. Fernandez, on the other hand, claimed she was not aware of Chandrashekhar's background and accused Irani of lying. The police intervened when the two reportedly started abusing each other.

Who is Pinky Irani?

Mumbai-based Pinky Irani is said to be a close aide of Chandrashekhar and introduced him to Fernandez, the police said.

ALSO READ: ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case

Even when Chandrashekhar was in jail, Irani helped him buy expensive gifts for Fernandez with the help of a video call. She bought gifts such as watches, bags, shoes, accessories, saddle, horse harness and whip from brands such as Christian Dior, LV and Hermès for Fernandez.

Chandrashekhar is said to have offered Rs 10 crore to Irani for helping in sorting out differences between Fernandez and him after their argument around Valentine’s Day. Chandrashekhar is said to have given a Tiffany diamond ring with J&S initials inscribed on it to propose to Fernandez, News18 reported.

Apart from this, Irani also arranged for four actors and models -- Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil – to meet Chandrashekhar in Delhi jail, India Today reported.

Nikita Tamboli, whose statement was recorded by ED on December 15, 2021, said that Irani introduced herself as ‘Angel’ and took her to meet Chandrashekhar in Delhi. “Pinky Irani had mentioned that her South Indian producer friend wanted to meet her and produce films with her,” the ED chargesheet said.

While the actress arrived in a BMW car to gate no. 3 of Tihar Jail, she was taken inside the jail to meet Chandrashekhar in an Innova car. No security check was conducted and IDs were not checked by the Tihar Jail security. The actress received huge amounts of cash and gifts, including Gucci bags, Versace watch, LV Bags and Frank Muller watches.

The ED probe revealed that Chandrashekhar also tried to influence other actresses with the help of Irani, including Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor. According to the police, Chandrashekhar spent a total of Rs 20 crore since 2015 on various actresses and models.

What is the case about?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru, has more than 10 criminal cases registered against him. He is currently in Delhi jail. Chandrashekhar has been accused of conning people from the age of 17. He moved to Chennai from Bengaluru and duped people in other metro cities as well.

He is accused of running an extortion racket of Rs 200 crore from inside the Tihar Jail. He conned Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail. Earlier, he duped people by promising them jobs.