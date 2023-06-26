Who is Neelam Gill, Indian-origin British model spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio

Neelam Gill was seen out for a dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio on June 23 in Paris. The duo sparked dating rumours when spotted earlier in May as well.

Indian-origin model Neelam Gill is in the news after she was recently spotted with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio at a restaurant in Paris. DiCaprio was out for dinner with Spider-Man fame actor Tobey Maguire, Neelam Gill and others on Friday, according to reports.

The British-Punjabi model Neelam was seen with the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo when they were dining together on June 23. Reportedly, the duo was seen earlier as well.

Celebrity news magazine Page Six reported that Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with young beauty Neelam Gill again as the pair stepped out for dinner in Paris with Tobey Maguire.

DiCaprio and Maguire had a late-night meal at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli. Maguire’s kids, Ruby and Otis were also there and the group was also accompanied by DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, the report added.

This is the second time within a month Neelam was spotted with the Hollywood star. Neelam and DiCaprio were seen together during the Cannes Film Festival, and before attending the event, the duo was seen departing together from Hotel Martinez in Cannes on May 31.

Their dating rumours came out after Leonardo DiCaprio parted ways with his ex-girlfriend and model Camila Morrone in August 2022.

Who is Neelam Gill?

Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old British-Punjabi model. She was born in Warwickshire, England, on April 27, 1995. Her parents were also born in the UK and are the children of Indian immigrants. She began her career in modelling at the age of 14. She has made a noticeable impact in the industry since the beginning of her career.

Neelam made history by becoming the first Indian model to be featured in a Burberry campaign in 2014. Earlier, rumours began to spread about her romantic connection with British singer Zayn Malik in 2015, which she never addressed or confirmed.

Recently, Neelam attended the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Previously, she was also a part of Dior’s Maiden show in India, in which she walked the ramp as well.