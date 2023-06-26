Who is Neelam Gill, Indian-origin British model spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio

Neelam Gill was seen out for a dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio on June 23 in Paris. The duo sparked dating rumours when spotted earlier in May as well.

Indian-origin model Neelam Gill is in the news after she was recently spotted with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio at a restaurant in Paris. DiCaprio was out for dinner with Spider-Man fame actor Tobey Maguire, Neelam Gill and others on Friday, according to reports.

The British-Punjabi model Neelam was seen with the Oscar-winning actor Leonardo when they were dining together on June 23. Reportedly, the duo was seen earlier as well.

Celebrity news magazine Page Six reported that Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with young beauty Neelam Gill again as the pair stepped out for dinner in Paris with Tobey Maguire.